Miami detectives search for clues after a woman was fatally shot Monday in Allapattah

A woman was fatally shot early Monday morning in Allapattah, and Miami police are searching for clues to track down the gunman.

At around 3:15 a.m., a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers of gunfire, warned police of shots fired in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers Miami identified the victim as Marie Noel.

“Detectives are still working the case and determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Miami by dialing 305-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com. All tips are anonymous, and tipsters may receive a reward of up to $5,000.