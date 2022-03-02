A Miami doctor’s license is suspended after charges involving Publix and stolen drugs

A doctor of pharmacy employed by Publix as a floating pharmacist at three South Florida stores had her license suspended Monday after accusations she stole pain medication from the store.

Miami Lakes Dr. Sylvia Perez wasn’t stealing to sell, according to the state’s emergency suspension order (ESO). The 65 stolen tablets were for personal use.

Perez, 41, is in a deferred prosecution program after being charged with petit theft, Miami-Dade online court records say. Perez was arrested on that charge and organized scheme to defraud in December, but the latter charge was never filed by prosecutors.

According to the ESO filed Monday, Perez worked at the Publix at 7550 NW 104th Ave. in Doral; another Doral Publix, 8455 NW 53rd Ter.; and in Pembroke Pines at 170 S. Flamingo Rd.

She took exclusively tablets that combined acetaminophen (brand name: Tylenol) and oxycodone, “a controlled substance that hast a high potential for abuse,” the ESO said. The 65 tablets were taken over three thefts.

Publix staff noticed the adjustments on Dec. 17 and began investigating.

When Publix staff called in Perez on Dec. 20, the ESO said “Dr. Perez admitted to stealing tablets of oxycodone-acetaminophen from the pharmacy between Dec. 9, 2021, and Dec. 17, 2021. Dr. Perez also admitted to altering the counts to conceal her theft of the oxycodone-acetaminophen and that the stolen tablets were for her personal use.”

