Miami Dolphins owner suspended for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon breaks down the NFL tampering investigation against the Miami Dolphins.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon breaks down the NFL tampering investigation against the Miami Dolphins.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the upcoming season after a former federal judge found that he had violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. He has faced 24 separate civil lawsuits accusing him of misconduct. Nancy Chen reports.
Roger Goodell announced that the Miami Dolphins did tamper with Tom Brady following the 2019 season.
From camping excursions to cruises to tropical adventures, these vacation ideas are perfect for the entire family—or a special treat for just you and the grandkids.
If Trill Williams wishes to see what an undrafted Dolphins rookie cornerback can eventually become, he needs only to look across the room during team meetings.
An analysis revealed officers cumulatively spend around 24 hours a day working minor, non-injury crashes, the release said.
There's still disappointment from his side.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit Tuesday.
Story at a glance A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll assessed a wide range of abortion issues among U.S. adults. About two-thirds of the public, 65 percent, said they disapproved of the Supreme Court’s June decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade. Nearly 7 in 10 — 69 percent — said they support laws guaranteeing abortion…
Former Republican Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock and former Democratic Mayor of Baltimore Stephanie Rawlings Blake talk Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party as voters head to the polls.
It happened on Minnewawa at Alluvial.
Is your team's WR1 among the highest-paid in the NFL? See the list of the league's top receivers, ranked by salary in 2022.
The passing attack was featured at practice on Tuesday for the New York Giants, with QB Daniel Jones spreading throws around to Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, and more. Big Blue legend and former quarterback Eli Manning also stopped by the field and took in the action.
The IRA won't have a massive cooling effect on inflation, but it will slow price growth somewhat and boost the US economy, Moody's said.
Elon Musk's Tesla remains the king of the electric vehicle makers as delivery and production results from its rivals still pale in comparison. While Tesla's July deliveries and production numbers are expected in the next day or so, its totals for the month will likely be thousands higher than its rivals. Tesla on July 2 reported an 18% decline in production for the second quarter mainly as a result of April plant shutdowns in China caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which somewhat carried over into May. However, Musk's company still produced and delivered more EVs than any other company in the world in the first half of the year with 563,987 produced and 545,884 deliveries.
DHSS released its 2017-19 maternal mortality review on Tuesday. The board determined that 75% of pregnancy-related deaths could have been prevented.
Tuesday's training camp practice for the Panthers put the spotlight on a few CBs.
The Nairobi Expressway built and financed by the state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation has officially opened for public use, reflecting a new financing model for Beijing and its trade-focused Belt and Road Initiative in Africa. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday officiated the commissioning of the expressway, which links the country's main airport to the capital city Nairobi. The road spans 27.1km (16.8 miles) and was financed for US$668 million by the state-owned China Communicat
As the nation reflects on the life of Bill Russell, the legendary NBA star and human rights champion who died on Sunday, one social media user has resurfaced a powerful letter Russell’s daughter once wrote about her family’s troubling experience with racism.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doesn't seem worried about the Browns, Deshaun Watson or Week 1 at the moment.
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with [more]