Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's mansion fire sparked by child playing with lighter, officials say

The fire that ripped through Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's sprawling Florida home on Wednesday was sparked by a child playing with a lighter, officials said Thursday.

Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor said Thursday the blaze was ruled accidental and caused by the child playing with the lighter in a bedroom. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were called around 1:55 p.m. at the NFL wide receiver’s home in Berkshire Court, a gated community in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Taylor told NBC News Wednesday that Hill wasn’t home when the fire started, but members of his family were and they were able to evacuate safely before help arrived.

"Thankfully, it was called in quickly enough that we were able to get to it and aggressively be able to contain the fire to the area," he said.

The seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home was purchased in May 2022 for $6.9 million, property records showed.

Aerial footage of the inferno from a NBC Miami chopper showed heavy smoke streaming from the mansion. It took about two hours to quell the flames, officials said.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the station the fire was contained to one room, but there was extensive water damage to the home. The house also sustained significant smoke damage, according to Taylor.

“He is going to be fine physically, mentally this is challenging,” Rosenhaus said.

