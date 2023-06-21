Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped, ‘charged’ at charter boat employee at marina

A police report released Wednesday details an incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill where a man was slapped on the neck and charged at during an argument Sunday at Haulover Park Marina.

Miami-Dade Police have released few details aside from saying in an email Tuesday that Hill was involved in an investigation of an alleged assault and battery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel obtained the report Wednesday through a public records request for the report involving Hill. The report does not name Hill.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, the victim was at work at the marina in Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., and saw two women on one of the fishing charter boats without permission, according to the report. He told his boat captain and went to tell the women to get off, the report says.

The women and men in their group then started arguing with the Kelley Fishing Fleet employees. The unidentified “subject” then slapped one of the employees on his neck with an open hand while he was being removed from the argument, the report said, and ran toward the victim, but several people restrained him.

The subject then fled “in unknown means and direction,” according to the report. It was recorded by surveillance cameras.

The victim did not have visible injuries Monday when officers went to the marina and filed their report. The report indicates that the victim wants charges to be brought. The charge is a misdemeanor.

The victim’s name is redacted in the report under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows victims of crime to withhold their information from the public.

The manager of the charter company told officers the group of men and women talked to her before the altercation about renting a boat but did not because it was too expensive, the report said.

A representative of Kelley Fishing Fleet declined to comment by email Wednesday, aside from saying they have hired an attorney “to follow this case.”

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a spokesperson for the Dolphins said in a statement. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”