Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill investigated for alleged assault in Miami-Dade: reports

Miami-Dade police are investigating allegations that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit a charter company employee on Father’s Day, according to reports.

The incident happened Sunday at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday evening.

According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill, 29, got into a disagreement with the worker and ended up hitting the man.

In a statement to the Miami Herald on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Dolphins said: “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Hill’s agent didn’t immediately respond to the Herald’s request for comment.

The six-time Pro Bowler’s past legal troubles include having pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges when he was in college.

This is a developing story.

Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.