Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill files for divorce in Broward County

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has filed for divorce in Broward County, two months after marrying Keeta Vaccaro in November, according to court records.

Hill, 29, officially married Vaccaro in Texas during Miami’s bye week. The two had been engaged since 2021 when Hill proposed at their Fourth of July party.

The divorce petition was filed in Broward County court on Monday.

Hill just completed his second season in Miami, leading the NFL with 1,799 yards. Earlier in the month, Hill’s mansion in Southwest Ranches caught fire after two children playing with a lighter accidentally set a cloth toy ablaze, officials said. The fire caused more than $2 million in damages.