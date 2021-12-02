Miami drifter charged with murder of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens

A homeless man from Miami has been arrested on allegations he murdered Ryan Rogers, the 14-year-old boy found fatally stabbed in Palm Beach Gardens.

Semmie Lee Williams, 39, was taken into custody from Miami on Wednesday. Police officials in Palm Beach Gardens are scheduled to detail his arrest at a 10 a.m. press conference. His first appearance in court also is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Palm Beach County, records show.

Palm Beach court records show he was arrested by Palm Beach Gardens police on a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon.

The murder of Ryan, a freshman at William T. Dwyer High School, shocked Palm Beach Gardens and sparked an exhaustive murder probe. He vanished on the evening Nov. 15, and his body was discovered the next day on a boulevard near Interstate 95.

The Herald has learned that Williams’ DNA was found at the murder scene. Investigators were able to track Williams to Miami-Dade County thanks to his YouTube page, a little-viewed collection of bizarre videos. The videos also placed him in the area of Palm Beach Gardens around the time of the murder.

The videos on his page show a man who appears to be severely mentally ill. With titles like “gang stalking” and “evil stalkers standing in the middle of the road,” the videos show street scenes through South Florida, and a voice rambling about conspiracies.

“They have chips planted all over my body right and they reading my mind through my ears and they be tearing up my shoes,” the voice says in one video. “For the past 10 years, every city I go to, the police they hit me with electric weapons to give me cancer.”

Semmie Lee Williams, seen here in a photo on his Facebook page, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens.

The videos also show him wandering the streets in Miami, and visiting Camillus House, the downtown homeless shelter.

Miami-Dade police detectives, working with counterparts from Palm Beach Gardens, tracked him down last Friday in Miami. He was questioned, but not initially arrested as he was committed to a hospital under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for the involuntary commitment of someone who is a danger to himself or others.

State records show Williams has lived in Sanford, in Seminole County, just north of Orlando. His state criminal history includes several arrests, including for domestic battery and violating a restraining order in Seminole County in the mid-2000s.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

