Miami drivers, beware. You may end 2022 with tickets as police crackdown on violators

If you drive in Miami, you’ll want to be extra careful when behind the wheel in the next few months. You could get a ticket for bad driving — as police plan to crack down on traffic violations before the new year.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police joined forces to launch a traffic enforcement campaign Tuesday that will run until Dec. 31. They hope the data-driven initiative will identify hotspots for traffic violations, such as speeding, aggressive driving and texting while driving.

Officers from the department’s traffic and special operations units will be running the campaign, a Miami Police spokesperson said. The results, which will eventually be released to the public, may inspire greater enforcement in violation hotspots.

The campaign comes after the police department has noticed an increase in traffic violations around the city, the spokesperson said. Concerned neighbors and drivers have also called in to complain about witnessing carelessness on the road.

“We encourage drivers to call in reckless and dangerous drivers,” the spokesperson said. “Also, call-in locations where drivers are blatantly committing violations.”