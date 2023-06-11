A Miami father was killed in front of his mother and child. Cops are looking for this man

A week after a father died from gunshot wounds taken in front of his mother and 1-year-old child, Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help finding their 19-year-old murder suspect.

Monico Galban is a murder suspect. Miami-Dade Police Department

Police admit they haven’t been able to find Monico Galban since, they say, he walked up the front yard of a home in the 500 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Homestead, pulled out a gun and shot Jose Guajardo around 12:15 p.m. on May 29. Guajardo was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Guajardo died on June 3 around 3:05 p.m. One database says he was 27.

Jose Guajardo died June 3, five days after being shot in a Homestead front yard. Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys

Anyone who knows where Galban is or has been can call Miami-Dade police’s homicide bureau at 305-471-2400. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, send your information to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).