Miami’s favorite holiday light show is back — so is the talking tree. Here’s how to go

The holiday season has officially arrived in Miami.

How we know: NightGarden is back at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Twenty three acres of the sprawling Coral Gables landmark have again been transformed into an awesome, glowing wonderland meets life-size art display.

Tanya Acosta and Susan Coccetti, left to right, pose as they walk through the Rainbow Rainforest at NightGarden.

The stunning, magical light installation at the Coral Gables landmark began back in 2018, and still manages to impress even the most jaded of locals. Note to teen parents: TikTok and Reels have nothing on this place.

Brothers Karim Zakhia, 2, and Charbel Zakhia, 5, left to right, view the Shadow Shapes along the path at the NightGarden.

For anyone who’s never been, assuming it was just for families, couples and tourists, adjust your mindset, because this experience is something anyone can enjoy.

Twin sisters, Aya and Ari Patel, 3, left to right, hold hands as they walk through the NightGarden.

The best way to describe it is that it’s kind of like watching a gorgeous nature documentary inside of a massive South Beach nightclub meets art gallery, set to more mellow music.

Lucia Motes, 3, chases bubbles along the path at NightGarden.

Walk among the multiple secret pathways full of tropical plants, palm trees and flowers, now illuminated with a kaleidoscope of colors. There’s a surprise twist almost at every turn, along with motion-sensing little fairies that pop up to say hello as you pass.

Archie the Talking Tree greets visitors during the fifth anniversary of NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Archie, the popular, wise cracking talking tree, is also back on the scene, and still manages to draw the biggest crowd.

“Let me go out on a limb here,” joked Archie, which famously rapped with Kanye West in 2018. “I’m losing so many branches I feel like a bank.”

Tip: Wear sturdy shoes and reading glasses if your night vision is poor, as some areas are quite dark. Fairchild is split up by ropes into different zones that you can easily find on the map provided at the entrance. There are food trucks, bar stations, benches and rest rooms dotted throughout your journey, which takes on average about an hour.

NightGarden

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; 305-667-1651

When: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays: 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Through Jan. 7, 2024.

Tickets: 11 and up nonmembers, $35; 10 and under nonmembers $30; members 11 and up $30, members 10 and under $25; seniors, students and military $33.30; thenightgarden.com/miami. Tickets are available at the event based on availability.