A Miami felon stabbed his father and mother in their home, cops say. Only one survived

The last phone call Marlon Herrera’s father made was to 911 after 8 on Saturday night, Miami-Dade police say. A woman could be heard screaming in the background.

An arrest report says that woman was Herrera’s mother, who Miami-Dade police officers say they found on the kitchen floor of their West Miami-Dade home with a knife stuck in her back and her son straddling her. From what they’d seen through a window before they entered the house, officers said, they knew Herrera’s father was in another room, unconscious in his own blood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Herrera’s mother from the home in the 7200 block of Southwest 16th Street to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she’s in critical condition after surgery. Paramedics took Herrera’s father to Kendall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Herrera, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and held without bond on the murder charge.

Online records say Herrera did a total of 15 months and three weeks in prison on two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft from $300 to $5,000, one count of criminal mischief with property damage and one count of burglary with structural damage.

