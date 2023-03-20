A Miami fugitive wanted for attempted murder was found in a Florida town, 400 miles away

When Lake City police arrested Quinton Bryson early Sunday morning, they didn’t realize they had cuffed a Miami-Dade man wanted on a warrant for first-degree attempted murder and violation of probation.

Bryson, 22, was on probation for first-degree attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Florida Department of Corrections online records, after Bryson did prison time for one count of each crime committed in November 2018, he was released March 24, 2022. He got probation until March 23, 2028, for the second counts of each crime. One database listed his address as the South Miami-Dade suburb of Richmond Heights.

But Corrections listed Bryson among their Absconder/Fugitives and Lake City police said they ran across Bryson while investigating a Sunday 5:50 a.m. call. An investigator was talking to Bryson, they said, when he abruptly pushed the detective in the chest and ran.

It wasn’t until they caught Bryson with the help of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ran his name that they learned there was an active Miami-Dade warrant for Bryson’s arrest.