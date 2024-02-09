Miami gang member convicted of fatal shooting and firing at undercover FBI agent

A 23-year-old Miami gang member could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty this week of fatally shooting someone who drove by his house and of firing shots at an undercover FBI agent during two separate incidents in 2020.

That April, Geno St. Flerose, a member of the “Everybody Eats” gang, chased the first victim for four blocks before shooting 13 rounds into his car, striking him three times, a Miami federal jury found at trial Wednesday. The victim was 22 years old at the time of the murder.

Then in June 2020, the FBI agent was doing surveillance in St. Flerose’s neighborhood when the gang member saw the agent’s car, according to trial evidence. St. Flerose ran into the street and fired multiple shots at the car, hitting the vehicle but not the agent, the jury found.

Investigators also discovered that St. Flerose had hundreds of people’s personal ID information, such as Social Security numbers.

He was arrested in July 2020, court records show.

At trial this week, St. Flerose was found guilty in a 23-count indictment of murder in aid of racketeering, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was also found guilty of aggravated identity theft.

St. Flerose, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami, faces up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 3 before U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom.