A Miami gang misappropriated $925,000 of McArthur milk (and $350,000 of crates), cops say

How do you steal more than $1.275 million worth of milk and enough milk crates?

Maybe have delivery men carry a little more than they’re supposed to and leave the extra with an outside man. And, don’t take too much at once, so the thievery stays on the down low for 17 months.

READ MORE: Former Miami cop milks COVID-19 program for $40,000

That’s how Miami-Dade police say six men swiped about $925,083 worth of McArthur milk and about $350,000 worth of milk crates from October 2021 through last month’s arrest of the gang. Most of the men arrested were employees of Island Dairy, a Miami milk distributor at 240 NE 71st St., around the corner from McArthur Dairy’s Miami plant.

In alphabetical order:

▪ Delivery driver Eduardo Alvarez, a 55-year-old Hialeah resident He’s charged with first degree grand theft, grand theft over $50,000 and being part of an organized scheme to defraud. He’s posted $25,000 bond. He’s represented by defense attorney Francisco Marty.

▪ Jose Fallayera, a 56-year-old Kendall resident. His arrest report says he told investigators that he and Lopez are “business partners” and he helped with pickups and milk deliveries. He’s charged with first degree grand theft, grand theft over $50,000, organized scheme to defraud. He was released after posting $25,000 bond. His attorney is Alejandro Gonzalez Contrera.

▪ Ihosvany Lopez, a 50-year-old North Miami-Dade resident, is the alleged black market seller. He’s charged with first degree grand theft, grand theft over $50,000, organized scheme to defraud. He posted $25,000 bond. His attorney is Alejandro Gonzalez Contrera.

▪ Delivery driver Yohanny Padron, a 38-year-old Hialeah resident. He’s charged with third degree grand theft and grand theft over $50,000. Padron has posted $15,000 bond. His attorney is Orlando Rodriguez.

▪ Delivery driver Maikel Rodriguez, a 46-year-old Virginia Gardens resident. He’s charged with first degree grand theft, grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and organized scheme to defraud. He’s posted $25,000 bond. His attorney is Danise Ponton.

Story continues

▪ Island Dairy dispatcher Osleivy Rodriguez, a 36-year-old who lives in West Miami-Dade. He’s charged with first degree grand theft, grand theft over $50,000 and organized scheme to defraud. He’s posted $25,000 bond. His attorney is Melissa Ramos.

Online court dockets say each has pleaded not guilty.

Milk delivery

The arrest reports say, since October 2021, Osleivy Rodriguez would order more McArthur Dairy Milk Cartons than he should. Alvarez, Rodriguez and Padron would go on their routes, but would meet Lopez somewhere. The extra crates would be unloaded, left with Lopez and the drivers would head on their way.

Lopez’s arrest report says he admitted he’d buy the stolen milk at $10 per crate, then resell the crates for $11 or $12. Among the drivers, Padron’s arrest report says he admitted taking the $10 per carton and splitting some of the money with Maikel Rodriguez.

On March 10, Fallayera’s arrest report says, Miami-Dade’s organized crime cops followed Alvarez and Maikel Rodriguez to Lopez’s delivery space at Northwest 36th Street and 21st Court. All four were taken into custody.

Lopez, Fallayera and Maikel Rodriguez admitted the scheme, their arrest forms say. Alvarez “denied any involvement in the case and stated he did not stop” at Lopez’s delivery spot just minutes before. Oslievy Rodriguez also denied he had anything to do with anything.