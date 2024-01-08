Miami Gardens cops investigate fatal shooting near Hard Rock Stadium after game: reports

Miami Gardens police are investigating a fatal shooting after they found a body a few blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium as fans headed home from a Miami Dolphins football game late Sunday night, according to news reports.

Just before midnight, cops rushed to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, south of 199th Street, after gunshots were heard near their police station, Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami reported.

A body was loaded into a Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s van, the TV station said.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any details about the investigation.

The Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills wrapped up around 11:15 p.m., less than an hour before the shooting.

