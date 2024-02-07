Miami Gardens detectives seek information after teen’s shooting death on pedestrian bridge

David Goodhue
·1 min read

Miami Gardens police want to hear from anyone who may have information regarding the death of a teen found shot at the base of a pedestrian bridge Monday morning.

Police responded to NW 29th Avenue and 167th Street at 7:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Brandon Gordon with a fatal gunshot wound, the department said in a flier seeking clues in the case.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics declared him dead at the scene, police said Monday.

Police urge anyone with more information to call detectives at 305-474-1547 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.