Miami Gardens detectives seek information after teen’s shooting death on pedestrian bridge

Miami Gardens police want to hear from anyone who may have information regarding the death of a teen found shot at the base of a pedestrian bridge Monday morning.

Police responded to NW 29th Avenue and 167th Street at 7:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Brandon Gordon with a fatal gunshot wound, the department said in a flier seeking clues in the case.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics declared him dead at the scene, police said Monday.

Police urge anyone with more information to call detectives at 305-474-1547 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.