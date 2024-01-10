Miami Gardens man attending Bethune-Cookman University arrested for having loaded gun

A Bethune-Cookman University student arrested Tuesday for having a loaded gun on campus said he had the weapon because his car was shot during last year's homecoming, police said.

Juvani Junior Roswell, 19, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday, charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting $2,500 bail.

According to Daytona Beach police, a campus safety officer on vehicle surveillance patrol shined his flashlight inside Roswell's car parked outside B-CU's Joyner Hall and spotted a green leafy substance.

Campus police identified Roswell through his parking decal. The student opened the car so it could be searched leading to the discovery of the Glock 19 with a magazine containing 24 rounds, a report states.

B-CU accused killed pleads insanity Accused Bethune-Cookman University killer to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

Campus safety called Daytona Beach police.

Roswell told police the gun belonged to his girlfriend and that he had it because his vehicle was hit by a stray bullet during last year's homecoming celebration, investigators noted in their report.

Roswell said he knew the firearm was in the car because he thought it was permissible to leave it inside the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida student arrested for having loaded gun in car outside dorm