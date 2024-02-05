Miami Gardens police investigate fatal shooting on pedestrian bridge
Miami Gardens police are investigating the death of a man found shot at the base of a pedestrian bridge Monday morning.
The man was found at the 2900 block of NW 166th Street around 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics declared him dead when they arrived, the police said.
Police said they do not have information regarding a suspect.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.