Miami Gardens police search home near where a man’s body was found inside a trash bin

Miami Gardens police on Wednesday searched a home located near where a man’s body was found inside a trash bin hours earlier.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about a body seen in the back of a residence, police said in a news release. Upon arrival, detectives spotted the body of an unidentified Black man inside a trash can.

After an initial investigation, police executed a search warrant at a nearby home Wednesday evening, said police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

Police didn’t release additional information about the victim or any potential suspect.