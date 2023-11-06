Miami gas prices just dropped another 8 cents. And it’s $2.99 in one city. What to know

Gas prices in Florida are falling.

In the Miami area, gas prices dipped 8 cents a gallon this week from last, according to the AAA.

And in Pensacola, prices have dropped below $3 a gallon this week.

Will the trend continue?

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Florida.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.23 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.59 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.23

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.35

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.16, down 6 cents a gallon from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.15

Naples: $3.27

Orlando: $3.05

Panama City: $3.10

Pensacola: $2.99

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.08

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.41.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon. While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA: “Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022. Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week. The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins continued. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.