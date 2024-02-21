Miami gets its DB coach to replace Jahmile Addae. He worked under UM coordinator Guidry

The Miami Hurricanes have hired their newest defensive coach, and he knows Canes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry well.

Former Marshall co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson will replace secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who left to become the Buffalo Bills cornerbacks coach.

UM announced the hiring Wednesday, designating Jackson as the cornerbacks coach.

Jackson, 38, was hired as the cornerbacks coach by Marshall in 2022, when Guidry was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach there. That year, the Thundering Herd ranked sixth in scoring defense (16.0) and passes intercepted (18), eighth in total defense (294.5), ninth in first down defense (200), 12th in defensive touchdowns (3), 16th in team sacks (2.92), 19th in red zone defense (76.7) and 22nd tackles for loss (6.9) and fumbles recovered (11).

Jackson, an Alabama native who won a 2007 national championship at LSU , was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

His coaching career includes stints at South Alabama (2013-2014) and LSU (2015) as a graduate assistant, then Ball State (2016-2018), Kansas (2019-2021) and Marshall (2022-2023) as a defensive backs coach.

Addae coached UM cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey last season. Both were drafted. The Hurricanes were ranked 24th in total defense (321.6 yards allowed a game) this past season, 36th in passes intercepted (12) and 55th in passing yards allowed (216 a game).

Addae was UM’s second coach to leave for other jobs. Former running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. left for UCF and was recently replaced by USF running backs coach Matt Merritt.