Miami GOP up-and-comer arrested and charged in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A 23-year-old Miami Lakes woman who traveled in Miami Republican circles has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to her role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

Barbara Balmaseda, who interned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio between 2018 and 2019, according to Miami New Times, was arrested Thursday in Miami Lakes. She has been charged in a criminal complaint with obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Balmaseda, who goes by the social media hashtag #PinkGaiterPBG, appeared in Miami federal court Thursday and was released on a $100,000 bond. She will be ordered to appear in court after she is indicted in the federal court in the District of Columbia, which is handling the Jan. 6 cases.

The Coral Gables attorney who represented her in Miami, Aubrey Webb, issued a statement Monday. Here is an excerpt of that statement:

“It was unnecessary for the federal task force comprising of the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and Metro-Dade Police to arrest her for essentially trespassing charges,” Webb said. “When the FBI contacted us over a year ago, I told them that she will voluntarily surrender if they ever want to arrest her. We are also disappointed that it took almost three years for DOJ to decide to charge her. .... She is relieved this process will finally move toward a final resolution. “

Balmaseda did not respond to a call and text from a Herald reporter. And Rubio’s office did not respond to the Herald’s query about Balmaseda.

What are the allegations against her?

According to court documents, Balmaseda had traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C., to protest the result of the 2020 presidential election. Prior to her arrival in the nation’s capital on Jan. 5, 2021, Balmaseda exchanged messages with associates “reflecting her belief that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.”

Barbara Balmaseda and Gabriel Augustin Garcia, member of the Vice City Chapter of the Proud Boys, in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Jan. 6, Balmaseda was photographed in the Black Lives Matter Plaza in downtown Washington shortly before she approached the Capitol around 2 p..m. with another individual.

Balmaseda, the court documents allege, was at the front of the mob of rioters on the west end of the Capitol grounds.

U.S. Capitol Police closed-circuit television (CCTV) captured Balmaseda entering the Capitol building with Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a Miami member of the Vice City Chapter of the Proud Boys, at approximately 2:16 p.m., just four minutes after rioters initially breached the building.

Garcia was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and interference with law enforcement during a civil disorder, both of which are felonies. He is to be sentenced on March 28.

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Barbara Balmaseda in the yellow circle, and Gabriel Garcia, a member of Proud Boys, in the red circle, entering the Capitol with a flag in one hand and cell phone in the other hand on Jan. 6, 2021.

After Balmaseda entered the Capitol, court documents say, she pushed her way to a mob of rioters who overran a police line. She then made her way to the Rotunda, took photographs and eventually was escorted out of the building.

Balmaseda is one more than 1,200 people who have been charged for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Miami GOP connections

Balmaseda is engaged to Brandon Diaz, director of communications of the Miami Young Republicans. Balmaseda had been on the political group’s board.

Diaz had been marketing director for the town of Miami Lakes and the Miami Lakes Food and Wine Festival. His phone went to voicemail Monday and he did not return a call from the Herald.

Balmaseda is affiliated with local GOP groups, including the Miami Young Republicans, often showing up in social media posts.

Diaz’s family has strong roots in Hialeah; his grandfather, Evaristo Gustavo Mendez, in April had a street named for him, at West 55th Street between Fourth Avenue and West Second Court.

Last week, Diaz posted a photo of Balmaseda and him celebrating her graduation from Florida International University. “Couldn’t have been prouder of you today all your hard work of sleepless nights and countless hours of study has paid off. Next up ESQ.”

An FIU spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald Monday that Balmaseda graduated last week from the school.