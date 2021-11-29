Miami grows as global tourism destination
Cooped-up tourists eager for a taste of Florida's sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and warmer climates are visiting the Sunshine State in droves, topping pre-pandemic levels in recent months. (Nov. 29)
A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.
"It may sound silly, but doing this will keep unwanted strangers from bothering you."View Entire Post ›
The "rides to nowhere" are being offered by a tour agency, which provides a quiet bus for people to dose off during a 52-mile-long journey.
Shanghai canceled 30% of flights from two major airports and stopped outpatient services at 20 hospitals after three COVID-19 cases were identified in the city.
The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.
The gnarled bristlecone pines that have taken root high atop the remote, rocky slopes of California's White Mountains are the longest-lived individual trees on the planet – and they have secrets to share.
Polar bears are adjusting their diet to cope with the loss of sea ice, and starting to hunt land animals. Find out more.
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?
Just minutes from the California border sits a sun-drenched town in Nevada that wants nothing to do with its neighbor to the west.
Norilsk, Russia, has long been recognized as one of the most polluted places on Earth, because of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel.
Saudi Arabia announced Saturday that it will loosen its pandemic travel restrictions a day after putting a pause on incoming flights from seven African nations in response to the detection of a new coronavirus variant.Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said international travelers from all countries will be allowed into the country as long as they have one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported. Travelers will still have to quarantine...
COVID-19-related safety measures are returning across Europe, mainly for those who are unvaccinated. Here's what you should know if you're planning a trip.
The most recent was reported the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27.
Disney nerds will want to know about new shows, attractions, hotels and restaurants coming to its theme parks world-wide.
Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions.
Here is a list of 10 things that have changed during the pandemic.
Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night, The Bellingham Herald reported. Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend, and the National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Sunday.
Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K. Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the city of Barranca. It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru's RPP radio.