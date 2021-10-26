Miami Herald Pulls No Punches With Stinging Gov. Ron DeSantis Editorial

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is plummeting into “anti-vaxx Crazyville,” the Miami Herald’s editorial board declared in a stinging column Monday.

“We thought things couldn’t get much worse in DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, but we were wrong — then we were wrong again,” the newspaper’s board wrote. “Just when you think he’s done enough to undermine our chances of exiting a pandemic that has killed nearly 60,000 Floridians, he has a new trick up his sleeve.”

Of particular concern for the newspaper was DeSantis’ new efforts announced last week to undermine President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

DeSantis now wants to make companies “liable for medical harm that results from mandatory vaccinations, even though millions of vaccines have safely been administered in the United States,” said the Herald.

“DeSantis has for months tried to walk the tight rope between pleasing anti-vaxxers and not undermining the vaccines his own administration has distributed,” it added. “If there was any doubt of which side he favors, Thursday’s announcement put the nail in the coffin.”

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

