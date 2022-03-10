Miami Herald Rips GOP’s ‘Terrifying Tolerance Of White Supremacy’

Lee Moran
The Miami Herald called out the GOP’s “terrifying tolerance of white supremacy and extremism” in a damning editorial following the indictment this week of far-right Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio for his suspected role in helping to direct the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

The newspaper’s editorial board noted how the arrest of Tarrio in Miami was “just the latest in a series of extremist connections to Florida, and to Republicans.”

The “message of tolerance” for extremism has been spread, the board wrote, with Florida’s own Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking to downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection and the participation of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) at a white nationalist conference in Orlando.

“Republicans will, no doubt, continue to deny they have a white supremacy problem,” the board concluded. “And we can add this episode to the shameful list of extremist connections already distinguishing Florida.”

Read the Miami Herald's full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

