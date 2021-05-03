The Hooters at Bayside is closed for good. But a Miami sports bar is moving in

Connie Ogle
·1 min read

Hooters at Bayside Marketplace has closed for good. But the chicken wings will be back soon. Real soon.

Sports bar Black Market Miami will be opening a second location in the space with a view of Biscayne Bay later this month, just in time (we hope) for a Miami Heat playoff run.

“Black Market is a sports bar for Miamians, by Miamians, and it doesn’t get more Miami than Bayside,” said Black Market co-founder Erick Passo, who with partner Mike Mora opened the downtown ’80s-themed sports bar in 2017. “When we had the opportunity to open inside one of the most successful Hooters, we knew it was meant to be.”

Passo and Mora hope to help build a local clientele for Bayside, which tends to attract tourists.

The menu at the new Black Market Miami location at Bayside will feature a similar menu to its first sports bar &#x002014; and that means wings.
The menu at the new Black Market Miami location at Bayside will feature a similar menu to its first sports bar — and that means wings.

The 8,000-square-foot space will include old photographs of local legends and sports heroes. Customers can eat their wings (or one of the restaurant’s new seafood dishes) amid 40 TVs on a renovated outdoor patio with a bar that overlooks the marina.

Black Market’s Johnny McConnon will lead the bar program, so expect drinks like the El Chapo (Ilegal mezcal, lime juice, mango, cayenne-infused agave and sparkling brut) or the Better Call Saul (Bombay gin, strawberry, fresh lemon juice and spiked seltzer). There will also be a few drinks exclusive to the new location and a 3-7 p.m. happy hour Monday through Friday with two-for-one cocktails.

Black Market Miami signs have replaced the Hooters signs at Bayside Marketplace.
Black Market Miami signs have replaced the Hooters signs at Bayside Marketplace.

Black Market Miami

Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd, Ste. 225 at Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Opening: May 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Fast-paced Momentum Stock ArcelorMittal (MT) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

    ArcelorMittal (MT) made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

  • EPA rule will phase out HFC emissions from air conditioners, refrigerators

    The Environmental Protection Agency is advancing rules to reduce the use of coolants from air conditioners and refrigerators that scientists link to global warming — and appliance manufacturers are largely on board.

  • Tracker for Bills’ 2021 undrafted rookie signings

    Undrafted rookie free agent signings tracker for the Buffalo Bills.

  • How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

    How have the Dolphins addressed their primary offensive needs?

  • Dolphins’ trade out of 5th-round was ‘too good to pass up’

    Dolphins' trade out of 5th-round was 'too good to pass up'

  • Anime Adventure Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Surprises by Beating Mortal Kombat at Box Office

    Last weekend, Mortal Kombat opened to $23.3 million, while Demon Slayer made $21.1 million

  • What excites the Miami Dolphins about adding RB Gerrid Doaks?

    What excites the Miami Dolphins about adding RB Gerrid Doaks?

  • Rams’ projected depth chart following 2021 NFL draft

    Will the Rams have any rookie starters this season? Or will the veterans all maintain their roles?

  • Want to bank on Wynwood? A developer is crowdfunding $20 million for a rental project

    The apartment rental building would deliver 225 units to Wynwood.

  • Jets prioritized versatility & athleticism over positions & production in the draft

    Joe Douglas drafted one of the most athletic and versatile classes of the year. This strategy comes with a lot of risk and reward.

  • How have the Dolphins addressed their primary defensive needs?

    How have the Dolphins addressed their primary defensive needs?

  • The best food freebies and discounts for Cinco de Mayo

    From discounted margaritas to free avocado, these restaurants are celebrating May 5 with deals all day long.

  • Laura Baugh, 65, runs 10 miles almost daily and bombs it. Why wouldn’t she try to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open?

    Laura Baugh signed, 65, up for U.S. Women’s Open qualifying for an opportunity to play in a competition before the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

  • Katy Perry Bleached Her Eyebrows For a Tinkerbell Costume

    Tinkerbell and "Legolas's girlfriend," all in one.

  • Mother’s Day Stragglers, These Sites Have Super-Fast Shipping

    Your mom always taught you that it was important to be prepared and plan ahead. If you’re not five minutes early, then you’re five minutes late — right? While many of the life lessons she imparted will stay with you forever, her exhortations regarding timeliness never really stuck. (As a wise man named Merle Haggard once said, “Mama tried.”) Remembering holidays are a particular struggle — but there’s no way you’d ever let your mom find this out. Never fear, fellow procrastinator: we put together a guide to quick-shipping Mother’s Day gifts that will keep your put-it-off tendencies under wraps. After doing a diligent scan of the internet’s speed-shipping options, the lesson we learned is that you can have it all. The retailers below all boast a trove of unique finds that will arrive by May 9 and earn you a gifting gold star. (Yes, even Amazon.) From a fanatically reviewed bathtub caddy for an at-home spa experience to a set of colorful handmade candles, there’s plenty in this list of stores that will keep your mom very happy — and very unaware that you clicked “Buy It Now” just a few days before her gift arrived. DashDividers_1_500x100 Amazon We’ll start with the most obvious contender for the procrastinator’s gold medal. Whether you’re a Prime member or just a savvy shopper of the endless website, near-immediate shipping is at your fingertips with thanks to Amazon. If you’re not sure where to begin gift shopping, we suggest checking out their Amazon Handmade landing page, Mother’s Day gift guide, or just adding this top-selling reader-favorite to your cart. (We didn’t know that bathtub caddies were such a thing, but just read the reviews — this well-designed and sustainably made tray is a king among bath accessories.) Shop Amazon DashDividers_1_500x100 Etsy Think that quick shipping is reserved for big-box retailers? Think again — Etsy offers the option to sort your search results by delivery date, to ensure that the one-of-a-kind options that you’re browsing will arrive in time for the big day (in this instance, May 9). Simply plug in the category that you know will be a hit with your mom (“handmade soap,” “embroidered pillows”, “candles”, etc) and choose your “Estimated Delivery Date” from the drop-down menu. Shop Etsy DashDividers_1_500x100 UrbanStems Don’t think of flowers as an “obvious” gift — they can be the perfect, fragrant burst of cheer for the mom who (claims she) has everything. There are a number of online retailers that will complete a local delivery on a very short timeline. Shop UrbanStemsShop BouqsShop Floom DashDividers_1_500x100 The Sill If your mom’s speed is more houseplant than flora, there’s still time to get her a lil’ green friend to mark her matriarchal status. The Sill can get you a sprout, a sprig, or a fully-realized, grown entity if you order by Tuesday, May 4 and choose express shipping at checkout. Shop The Sill Sephora The beauty mega-retailer offers 1 – 3 day shipping on orders over $50, and boasts an endless selection of mother-would-love brands (RMS Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Tata Harper) that can arrive at your mom’s doorstep in a jiffy. There’s also a selection of gift sets that will pack a powerful (present) punch. Shop Sephora DashDividers_1_500x100 Best Buy The electronics retailer may not be top of mind for Mother’s Day gifts, but we spotted chic phone accessories, coffee-snob essentials, and of course, the perpetually crowd-pleasing digital photo frame among the scores of TVs and gaming gewgaws that the store is known for. Even better, they offer free two-day shipping on select items over $35. Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Best Buy DashDividers_1_500x100 Target It was your mom who instilled you with your current sense of evangelism surrounding Tar-jay — many a high-school weekend afternoon was spent wandering the retailer’s hallowed, fluorescent-lit aisles for Method cleaning products and dorm-room furniture. Your mom would love nothing more than to know you still appreciate the chic discount retailer’s wares — and you’ll benefit from their free two-day shipping on thousands of giftable items ($35 and up). Shop Target DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?26 Gifts That Will Please Your Difficult Moms17 Mother's Day Gifts From Black-Owned BusinessesThe Most Popular Mother's Day Gifts

  • 8-year-old boy and dad killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

    An eight-year-old boy and his dad have died after a crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

  • A New Alex Zanardi Documentary Is Out Tomorrow on Amazon Prime

    The documentary follows Zanardi's inspiring run in the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona.

  • Apple and Other Big Tech Stocks Had a Disappointing Week. 6 Reasons to Keep Buying Them.

    Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have been delivering blowout earnings. The trends in tech suggest more gains ahead.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – May 3rd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $58,000 levels would support an extended rally for the broader market.

  • Watch astronauts splash down to Earth safely aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

    SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968. Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini, Shannon Walker, and @Astro_Soichi! pic.twitter.com/jEVQMyOgQT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 2, 2021 NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied. With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule. “On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you...It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together. Y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.” – NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) pic.twitter.com/6Bxpwp79ly — NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutLiz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'