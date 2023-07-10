Miami Hurricane superfan ‘Cutler Ridge Laz’ expected to accept 15 years in stabbing death

Miami Hurricanes superfan “Cutler Ridge Laz” — a regular on call-in sports radio and at pre-game tailgate parties for decades — has agreed to a 15-year sentence for stabbing a Lehigh Acres neighbor to death last year during a fight over stray animals, his attorney said.

Laz, whose real name is Lazaro Armando Arribas, accepted the state’s offer after his self-defense claim was denied last month by Lee County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas Thompson. He is expected to accept the plea during a Tuesday court appearance, according to family attorney and friend David Winker.

“He said, ‘I can survive if I know I’m coming home,’” Winker said.

Arribas, 48, a mainstay for years on sports talk radio WQAM 560 and who had a popular social media presence prior to the stabbing, was taken into custody on Feb. 28, 2022, and initially charged with aggravated battery. He admitted to stabbing neighbor Lester Arnold Forrest, 49 over an argument over stray cats and shooting at ducks. After the stabbing, Arribas called 911 and was giving aid to Forrest when police arrived, according to his arrest report.

But the charge was changed three days later when Forrest “unexpectedly” died. Arribas was taken back into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

“We didn’t think he’d die,” Winker said. “When the cops showed up, Laz was trying to resuscitate him.”

According to Arribas’s arrest report and Winker, the argument between Arribas and Forrest began several days before the stabbing. Arribas told police that he heard pellets hitting a neighbor’s car one morning and when he looked outside he saw “ducks flying up as if they were being shot at.”

So Arribas said he sent a text to Forrest, who replied with a series of angry responses, including one in which he said he wanted to fight. Arribas told detectives that over the next few days Forrest’s texts became so annoying that Arribas blocked his phone number.

Arribas told detectives that on the day of the stabbing, he was walking his dog when Forrest started yelling profanities. So Arribas handed the leash to his wife Maureen and told her to go inside. He claimed Forrest approached him as he was moving some garbage cans. Police said after Forrest struck Arribas a couple of times, he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed him on the left side of his body.

The judge noted in his denial for immunity that Arribas had informed his audience on social media of Forrest’s alleged abuse of animals, that the stabbing occurred just off Arribas’ property and that police said there was no indication that Forrest shot at the ducks. Arribas is married with a grown son.

In his obituary in the News Press of Fort Myers and Naples, Lester Arnold “Arnie” Forrest was described as an avid pool player who enjoyed working in his yard and playing with dogs. It said he was survived by a wife, father and three children and that he had been a resident of Collier and Lee counties for more than 35 years.