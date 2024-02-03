Miami Hurricanes add offensive lineman commitment in 2025 class

The Miami Hurricanes -- who have improved their offensive line as much as any position during Mario Cristobal’s tenure -- on Friday picked up a non-binding commitment from Class of 2025 prospect Lamar Williams, a 6-7, 280-pound offensive tackle in the Florida Panhandle.

Williams chose UM over offers from FSU, West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi State and others.

On3.com rates Williams a three-star prospect, while 247 Sports doesn’t have him rated. But recent interest from Power 5 schools suggests his recruiting service ratings will rise.

Williams attends Gadsden County High in Havana, which is 16 miles from Tallahassee.

Williams opted for the Canes over the Seminoles and others after visiting UM’s campus last weekend and meeting with Canes coach at his school earlier this week.

Williams is UM’s fourth 2025 commitment, joining four-star Palm Beach Central wide receiver Waden Charles, three-star Georgia-based quarterback Luke Nickel and three-star Kissimmee-based linebacker Elijah Menendez.

So far, 247 Sports rates UM’s 2025 class 19th nationally.

247 Sports ranked UM’s 2024 class third in the country, behind only Georgia and Alabama.