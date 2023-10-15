Miami Hurricanes drop out of AP Top 25 poll after loss at UNC, but they could return

It took two losses, but the Miami Hurricanes dropped out of the AP Top-25 poll on Sunday after falling 41-31 to the then-No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels late Saturday night. The AP dropped UM (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which was previously No. 25, to the final team “receiving votes’’ spot — essentially No. 37.

The Canes already were out of the top 25 and in the “receiving votes” category in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll after their previous loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 7. On Sunday they dropped from what would be No. 26 in that category to No. 34.

North Carolina rose two spots to No. 10 in both major polls.

Before last week’s loss to Georgia Tech, Miami began the season with four consecutive wins and went from unranked in the AP poll in the preseason to begin its climb to No. 22 on Sept. 11 after Upsetting then-No. 23 Texas A&M.

The Canes then rose two spots to No. 20 on Sept. 20 after dominating the FCS’s Bethune-Cookman University.

They rose again to No. 18 on Sept. 24 after their win at Temple.

UM had a week off after defeating Temple, but still climbed one spot to No. 17 on Oct. 1 after other ranked teams lost.

The Hurricanes still could get back in the top-25 if they should defeat some highly regarded teams such as No. 4 Florida State (6-0) on the road Nov. 11 and No. 21 Louisville (6-1) in their final home game Nov. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium.