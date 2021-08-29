Miami Hurricanes football releases statement that safety Avantae Williams reinstated

The University of Miami released its first statement Sunday night regarding newly reinstated safety Avantae Williams after he was formerly dismissed from the team. He was reinstated following charges that were dropped.

“With the State of Florida dropping criminal charges against Avantae Williams, the University of Miami Department of Athletics has decided to reinstate him to the football program,’’ UM Athletics stated. ”Despite the charges being dropped, we take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously. Therefore, the student-athlete will need to reach specific benchmarks in the area of education, mentorship, and personal development in order to return to competition and remain as a member of the football team.’’

Williams is back on the roster, listed as a 6-0, 198-pound second-year freshman from DeLand. He has gotten back his former No. 15 jersey.

On Thursday, Williams’ attorney Michael Etienne told the Miami Herald that he “was informed that Miami will reinstate Avantae.’’

Willliams, 20, was rated the nation’s No. 1 safety by Rivals.com in the 2020 recruiting class.

Police had originally charged Williams on July 21 with three counts of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, which is a felony. But Miami-Dade prosecutors closed the case after the woman, his former girlfriend who was 31 weeks pregnant during the incident, said she wouldn’t press charges.

“The victim stated that she is not a victim and does not feel the defendant will harm her or her unborn child,’’ according to the final memo on the case. “The victim advised she was in ‘emotional distress’ when she spoke to police, and that the police were trying to make the situation more than what it was.”

She claimed the bruises and injuries were “from when she moved into her apartment, and not from the defendant battering her,’’ the memo said. The state declined to file charges because there were no independent witnesses and Williams “made no admissions to law enforcement.’’