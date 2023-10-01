Miami Hurricanes rise again in AP Top 25 poll — even without playing

The Miami Hurricanes keep rising in the polls — even without playing.

The Hurricanes (4-0), coming off their only bye week of the season after defeating Temple 41-7 on the road Sept. 23, climbed one spot to No. 17 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 poll.

The USA Today LBM Coaches poll on Sunday also ranked Miami No. 17, up one spot from last week.

The Hurricanes, who finished 5-7 last season and began 2023 unranked, entered the AP rankings on Sept. 11 after upsetting then-No. 23 Texas A&M.

After the week off to help heal injured bodies, get players caught up with academics and integrate some game-planning, the Canes open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Georgia Tech will be the first of eight consecutive ACC opponents for Miami. UM will wear its all-black Adidas Miami Nights uniforms that night.

The unranked Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) lost 38-27 to Bowling Green (2-3) of the Mid-American Conference at home on Saturday.

The top 25: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 Southern Cal, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Alabama, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Washington State, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 15 Oregon State, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Miami, No. 18 Utah, No. 19 Duke, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 23 LSU, No. 24 Fresno State, No. 25 Louisville.