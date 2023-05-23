Miami International Airport Is Getting Luxe New Private Terminal

One of America’s busiest airports could soon become one of the fanciest.

PS is opening a flashy new private terminal at Miami International Airport (MIA) in 2025 that will allow well-heeled travelers to relax in the lap of luxury before flights. Formerly known as the Private Suite, PS launched the country’s first private terminal for commercial travel at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in 2017. It is also opening a new location in Atlanta (ATL) this summer and another outpost in Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) next spring.

But let’s talk Miami. Located in the former Pan American Airways headquarters, PS MIA will be brought to life by acclaimed architect Richard Heisenbottle and a team of experienced designers and contractors. In accordance with the county’s historical preservation standards, the team will create an exclusive new space that pays tribute to the building’s past while incorporating the latest, 21st-century amenities.

The Salon at PS LAX.

“We look forward to welcoming PS MIA and seeing the transformation of this historic building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said in a statement. “MIA is a world-class airport, so what better location to offer these wonderful world-class services than Pan Am’s former Miami headquarters, the epicenter of the aviation industry’s golden age?”

PS MIA will feature an upscale lounge called the Salon that will serve top-notch cocktails and bites, along with a spa shower for pre-flight preening and a landscaped courtyard where you can soak in the Miami sun before you jet off.

A private suite at PS LAX.

In addition, the private suites will come with dedicated staff, chef-prepared meals, spa services, fully stocked pantries, private restrooms, day beds, entertainment centers, and designated balconies. Essentially, it’s like a hotel suite right by the airport. (PS also says it’s perfect for pets.)

At boarding time, members and guests will be taken through a special on-site TSA screening before they are taken directly to the plane via a private car. The same VIP experience (in reverse) is also offered when you land in Miami.

All-Access Membership will set you back $4,850 annually, the Salon will then cost you $695 per person, and the private suites $3,450 for up to four travelers. You can peruse the pricing here.

