When do Miami liquor stores close for Christmas? Where to get your last-minute booze

Hosting a holiday party this year? Invited to one at the last minute and need a gift?

You still have time to stock up on spirits to toast the holiday or make coquito, but time is running out: Not all liquor stores are open late on Christmas Eve or open on Christmas Day, which this season falls on Sunday and Monday.

Here are store hours for some South Florida chains and mom and pop liquor stores:

Do you still need some holiday booze for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day gatherings? Last minute shoppers can still pop over to a South Florida liquor store, like this Total Wine and More in Kendall that’s selling seasonal drinks like coquito and spiced egg nog for 2023. But hours may vary and some stores are closed on Dec. 25.

▪ ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a Florida chain established in 1936, has 127 stores in the state, including several throughout Miami-Dade and Broward, including Doral, Fort Lauderdale and Kendall.

Holiday hours: Christmas Eve hours, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

▪ Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors, the founding vision of Joe “Big Daddy” Flanigan, has 14 liquor stores in South Florida, from Coconut Grove to West Palm Beach, and Kendall to Fort Lauderdale.

Holiday hours: Store hours vary but all of the Big Daddy’s are open morning to night on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with night window hours as late as 3 a.m. after Christmas.

In this file photo from April 5, 2011, Big Daddy’s owner Jimmy Flanigan talks about a bottle of wine with a customer and a store manager at the big Daddy’s Liquor store in Hallandale.

▪ Gulf Liquors, at 1681 Alton Road on South Beach, reduces hours just a bit on the two holiday days.

Holiday hours: Christmas Eve hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Christmas Day, open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

▪ Liberty City Liquors, a mainstay at 5691 NW 17th Ave. in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, is open 24 hours, “365 days a year,” an employee proudly said.

Holiday hours: That means Liberty City Liquors is open around the clock on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

▪ Sunset Corners, a fine wine, cheese, beer and liquor shop at 8701 SW 72nd Ave., opened in December 1954, as a package store, with a small liquor department and hitching posts out front so farmers could tie up their horses while they shopped on the corner of Sunset Drive and Galloway Road. The store’s been modified since.

Holiday hours: Christmas Eve hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

In this file photo from Dec. 28, 2015, Sunset Corners Wines and Liquors owner Michael Bittel holds Syltbar prosecco, a sparkling wine. Holiday season 2023 special deals at Sunset Corners, which was established in the South Miami area at 8701 SW 72nd St. in 1954, include Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne from France is on sale for $29.99. Daou Reserve Cabernet 2021 from Paso Robles, California is on sale for $44.99 andBanfi Centine Rosso from Tuscany, Italy is $14.99.

▪ Total Wine & More, a chain with 39 stores in Florida, second only to California’s 41.

Holiday hours: Christmas Eve hours, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Total Wine & More in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country Mall on Dec. 20, 2022.

▪ Varadero Liquors, a beer, wine and spirits liquor store near Miami International Airport at 5717 NW Seventh St.

Holiday hours: Christmas Eve hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Alcohol at grocery stores

A grocery shelf liquor rack. Some grocers like Publix, Winn-Dixie, BJ’s and Costco have a license in Florida to sell liquor but to do so the grocers must maintain a separate store, with its own entrance, to sell liquor. Beer and wine can be sold in traditional supermarkets.

Most grocery stores and membership clubs sell wine and beer and champagne.

Some supermarkets sell liquor in separate storefronts, usually attached to the main store with its own entrance. You’ll see these liquor stores at some Publix, Winn-Dixie, BJ’s and Costco locations.

Here are grocery store hours on the holiday:

▪ Aldi: Most locations close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. All locations closed on Christmas Day.

▪ BJ’s Warehouse Club: All stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

▪ Costco: Closing 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

▪ Fresco y Más: Closing 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

▪ Fresh Market: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, closed.

▪ Milam’s Market: Closing Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

▪ Price Choice Markets: Check your favorite location, but some stores will be open Christmas Day.

▪ Publix: All stores will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

▪ Sedano’s: Closing Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

▪ Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. All locations closed on Christmas Day.

▪ Walmart Neighborhood Market: Closing at 6 p.m., Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

▪ Whole Foods Market: Stores closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

▪ Winn-Dixie: Closing 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

KNOW MORE: When does Publix close? Who can fill a prescription? What’s open Christmas Eve and Day

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.