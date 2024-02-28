Miami’s ‘LT’ on UM, himself at NFL combine. ‘If you can’t touch me, how you gonna stop me?’

Former University of Miami defensive tackle and Palmetto High graduate Leonard Taylor III, apparently under the 305 pounds listed on his 2023 Hurricanes bio, was told by a reporter Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he’s a guy “some people may look at and say, ‘Undersized.’

“How are you able to survive on the interior and do the things you do?”

Taylor, always a pleasant, seemingly relaxed young man, said in his usual, low-key manner: “My speed. If you can’t touch me, then how you gonna stop me?”

Taylor, 21, entered the NFL Draft after his junior season and signed in December with rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter’s sports agency, Young Money APAA Sports. He is one of five former Hurricanes in Indianapolis this week for the combine.

Joining Taylor in Indianapolis: Fellow former UM juniors Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, both native Miamians and safeties; and offensive linemen Matt Lee (center) and Javion Cohen (guard).

“Coming in as freshmen we talked a lot,’’ Taylor said of his dreams with Kinchens and Williams. “This is that moment. I roomed with James coming in. We talked about this so much. Us being able to be here and reaching for the stars with our dream is a great thing.’’

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has Leonard as his No. 5 defensive tackle in the draft. In early February, Miller projected Taylor going 59th overall (second round) to the Houston Texans.

Mel Kiper Jr. in November had Taylor as his No. 3 defensive tackle prospect for the draft, but did not have him in his top-10 DT position rankings as of Feb. 23.

Listed as 6-4, Taylor will go through on-field workouts Thursday. He said he formerly “met with probably every team” and “will do everything’’ asked of him this week. The bench press event is Friday.

Taylor finished his UM career with 64 tackles, six sacks, 21 1/2 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and one interception. This past season, he finished with 19 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in 10 games. He was rated the nation’s top defensive tackle and No. 1 player in Florida by 247Sports when he graduated from Palmetto. But he admittedly wasn’t in as good shape as he could have been during his career.

He said Wednesday that UM coaches asked him to gain weight to play nose tackle. “I was a little heavier than usual this year. Yeah, coach thought it was best for me to gain a little weight so I could be able to take on double-teams a lot more.

“...I’m a lot lighter from the season,’’ he said, adding that these days he’s been training at House of Athlete with Yo Murphy, doing “speed work and heavy lifting.”

“All I do is train, recover, go home and do it all over again. It’s pretty chill.’’

More, from Taylor:

▪ What he wants to see in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game: “Hopefully my overall is pretty good. ...Hopefully we dancing when we’re scoring.”

▪ What event he feels strongest about this week: “All of them.’’

▪ How he would describe South Florida football: “It’s hot. Everybody out there runs fast. We’re all athletes. We all come from the struggle we’re tryingt to get out of.’’

▪ What it would be like to get drafted by the Dolphins: “At the end of the day it would be great to play in my own city. But if that don’t come true I’m ready to play wherever and go out there and work.”

▪ Who he believes is the next UM dominant defensive player: “Rueben Bain, freshman all American. Came from Central [High]l. Great player; relentless player. He’s real determined, real smart. He came in [dominating] and being that guy, sticking out early.’’

▪ On UM head coach Mario Cristobal: “Coach Cristobal, he’s going to recruit. That’s one thing he’s always been good at, is really the team coming together and everybody putting their best foot forward... He’s about his standard. He’s gotten me prepared for this moment basically because of his standards.”

▪ What his plans are to give back to community: “Do a lot. Give away some PlayStations and Xboxes. I remember growing up I didn’t have too much of it. It wouldn’t hurt to give back to those in need.’’

▪ His goal Thursday: “To PR everything I do’’ and “while a lot of people are saying stuff, try not to pay attention to it...I know what I got going on.’’