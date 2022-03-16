Miami man, 43, faces three charges after overnight incident in Naples

Collier County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Miami man after they say he attacked another person at a Naples parking lot just past midnight Wednesday.

Diego Gaston Dominguez, 42, faces three charges — burglary with assault or battery; exposure; and resisting an officer without violence.

The incident occurred in the 1460 block of Golden Gate Parkway.

According to the arrest report, a woman was traveling from Tennessee to Miami, and was sitting in a U-Haul.

Within 10 minutes of arriving at the parking lot, the victim heard someone knocking on the driver's side window, according to the affidavit.

The victim rolled down her window and Dominguez attempted to grab her face, neck and shoulders in what the victim described as an attempt to pull her from the vehicle, according to the report.

As victim tried to close the window and Dominguez reached for the driver's door handle from the inside.

She then put the U-Haul in reverse gear and drove away, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Dominguez in the parking lot. They say he attempted to resist arrest.

