A Miami man is accused of shooting two children and two adults at a family get-together

A Coconut Grove-area man was arrested on attempted murder charges Sunday afternoon, about 14 hours after a quadruple shooting at a family gathering in Richmond Heights.

Alfonzo Amaker, 30, remains in Miami-Dade Corrections custody on four counts of attempted murder, one each for the 4-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman and 42-year-old man shot, according to an arrest report, as they were leaving a home in the 14900 block of Pierce Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The four are in Jackson South Medical Center and Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition, police say.

