Miami man arrested after 14-year-old victim tells aunt they are a couple, police say

A 26-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after a 14-year-old girl told her aunt he is her boyfriend and that they had engaged in sexual activity, according to Miami police.

Nicolas Diaz, a resident of Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, faces a charge of lewd or lascivious battery, county court records show. He remained at the Metro West Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

According to his arrest report, police first learned about the activity after the teenage girl told her aunt she had a 26-year-old boyfriend, WPLG Local 10 News first reported.

In an interview with detectives on Monday, the aunt told detectives that her niece had been acting weird. When the aunt asked her niece what was bothering her, police say, the victim told her she had engaged in sexual activity with Diaz.

The victim also told detectives that Diaz was her boyfriend and that they had engaged in sexual activity in the aunt’s Miami home, located about a mile away from his residence, in February, the report says. The girl identified Diaz in a photo and told investigators she didn’t know that what he did to her is against the law.

Detectives then conducted a “controlled call” from the aunt’s telephone number to confront him. What was said in the conversation was redacted from the police report.

READ MORE: South Florida attorney who fought against sexual abuse caught with child porn, feds say

On Tuesday, detectives located Diaz at his residence. He was arrested and taken to jail. A day later a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim.

The Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Diaz, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

His first formal appearance in court is set for May 4.

Miami Herald staff reporter Grethel Aguila contributed to this report.