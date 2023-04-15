Miami man arrested in Harmar after altercation with Pennsylvania state trooper, authorities say

A man from Miami was arrested after an altercation with a Pennsylvania state trooper in Harmar, authorities say.

Court documents say that Jhon Darwyn Canizales Soto, 30, was being investigated by the DEA.

Canizales Soto hit a state trooper who was a part of the DEA team investigating him after a verbal altercation that began alongside Gulf Lab Road on Wednesday. The trooper was knocked into the road.

Police say Conizales Soto then took off, jumped over a guard rail and ran down an embankment.

The trooper pursued Conizales Soto and the two got into a physical altercation. Court documents say Conizales Soto hit the trooper in the head with a closed fist at least three or four times before following commands. At some point he also threw a backpack he was carrying further down the embankment. Police believe the backpack held crucial evidence for the DEA investigation.

Canizales Soto is facing aggravated and simple assault charges. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

