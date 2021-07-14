Miami man out on bond after attempted murder charge accusing him of grocery store killing

David J. Neal
·2 min read

The Miami man charged with murder following Monday morning’s shooting at a North Miami-Dade grocery store was out on bond after being charged with attempted murder in an incident involving the same store.

Each event ended with the arrest of Amon Bush. The 35-year-old will remain in custody of Miami-Dade Corrections — not granted bond now that he’s got a second-degree murder charge on top of his attempted second-degree murder charge from 2020.

Bush lives two blocks, as the crow flies, from J’s Food Market, 7606 NW 17th Ave. That’s where an arrest report, in a narrative that seems as if it came from security camera footage, says Bush talked with a man, then went to the front of the store and talked with the man again before shooting him in the chest.

The still-unidentified man died at the store around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Miami-Dade police arrested Bush at his home around 11:55 p.m. that night.

Another morning at J’s Food Market

A probable cause affidavit says ShotSpotter alerted Miami-Dade cops at 4:23 a.m. on the day after Christmas in 2019 to five shots fired near 7515 NW 17th Ave. Police say Izaal Simmons got hit with a triple shot of bullets on his right side — right side of his face, right shoulder, right arm.

The investigator viewing surveillance camera footage from J’s Food Market says Simmons was at the front counter when Bush walked in, picked up his items and went to the front register.

“You remember me?” the affidavit quotes Simmons as saying to Bush. “You scared to look my way because you think I’m going to jump on your ass, right?”

Simmons kept talking, mentioning possibly stabbing Bush. The affidavit says Bush remained silent and let Simmons talk, but could be seen holding a handgun in his right hand. After Simmons left, the affidavit says, Bush checked out and departed, items in his left, gun in his right hand.

The affidavit says the store’s surveillance cameras show Bush walking south on Northwest 17th Avenue when Simmons pulls up next to him in a Chrysler 200.

“A muzzle flash can be seen in the distance,” the affidavit says and Simmons’ Chrysler races away while Bush continues walking down the sidewalk.

Simmons said he caught Bush breaking into his car earlier in 2019 and they had a fight over it. Despite his earlier words on Dec. 26, he said he pulled up alongside Bush to squash everything when Bush shot him. He later picked Bush out of a photo lineup.

For Bush’s part, he said he remembers stopping in at J’s to buy a soda, but didn’t remember having a problem with anyone.

Bush was arrested March 2, 2020, on a second degree attempted murder. He was released after posting $25,000 bond on March 3.

Two people hit, one of them dead, after drive-by shooting in Florida City, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One Florida county found the right way to keep youth out of the criminal justice system | Opinion

    Juvenile courts handle approximately 750,000 delinquency cases each year in the United States, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Many of these cases involve relatively minor offenses — things like trespassing, shoplifting or possessing alcohol, tobacco or marijuana. Given how much time and money we invest in prosecuting these offenses, it may be time for prosecutors to make a different choice: divert many of these cases from the juvenile justice system into carefully designed diversion prog

  • The Future of Innovation Relies On Students' Interest in Stem. Here's How One Robotics Program Is Creating a Competitive Talent Pipeline.

    As we emerge from the global pandemic, most industries will require time, skilled workers, and innovation to rebuild from COVID-19's global disruption. To move forward, we will need an influx of cr...

  • This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

    The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official h

  • Boise refugees vow to keep protesting police shooting of man now charged with multiple crimes

    Boise’s Somali Bantu community rallied publicly for the first time Tuesday and intends to keep up its pressure on city officials.

  • Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months

    Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports. The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. A department official says a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests means that applications submitted now probably will not be processed until the fall.

  • Mexican court overturns acquittal of 1990s drug lord

    A Mexican appeals court has overturned the acquittal of 1990s drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma, prosecutors said Tuesday, a development that staved off an international embarrassment had he walked free. A lower court ordered Palma freed in April. The appeals court threw out the acquittal, ruling the organized crime case against Palma was not equivalent to trying him twice for the same offense.

  • ‘Worse than anything we’ve seen’: Springfield sets grim new pandemic record

    More than a year into the pandemic, Springfield has set a record for the number of patients it’s seen on ventilators.

  • Boston Red Sox all-time starting lineup

    Now this is an All-Star team!

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.