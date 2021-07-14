Miami man out on bond after attempted murder charge accusing him of grocery store killing

The Miami man charged with murder following Monday morning’s shooting at a North Miami-Dade grocery store was out on bond after being charged with attempted murder in an incident involving the same store.

Each event ended with the arrest of Amon Bush. The 35-year-old will remain in custody of Miami-Dade Corrections — not granted bond now that he’s got a second-degree murder charge on top of his attempted second-degree murder charge from 2020.

Bush lives two blocks, as the crow flies, from J’s Food Market, 7606 NW 17th Ave. That’s where an arrest report, in a narrative that seems as if it came from security camera footage, says Bush talked with a man, then went to the front of the store and talked with the man again before shooting him in the chest.

The still-unidentified man died at the store around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Miami-Dade police arrested Bush at his home around 11:55 p.m. that night.

Another morning at J’s Food Market

A probable cause affidavit says ShotSpotter alerted Miami-Dade cops at 4:23 a.m. on the day after Christmas in 2019 to five shots fired near 7515 NW 17th Ave. Police say Izaal Simmons got hit with a triple shot of bullets on his right side — right side of his face, right shoulder, right arm.

The investigator viewing surveillance camera footage from J’s Food Market says Simmons was at the front counter when Bush walked in, picked up his items and went to the front register.

“You remember me?” the affidavit quotes Simmons as saying to Bush. “You scared to look my way because you think I’m going to jump on your ass, right?”

Simmons kept talking, mentioning possibly stabbing Bush. The affidavit says Bush remained silent and let Simmons talk, but could be seen holding a handgun in his right hand. After Simmons left, the affidavit says, Bush checked out and departed, items in his left, gun in his right hand.

The affidavit says the store’s surveillance cameras show Bush walking south on Northwest 17th Avenue when Simmons pulls up next to him in a Chrysler 200.

“A muzzle flash can be seen in the distance,” the affidavit says and Simmons’ Chrysler races away while Bush continues walking down the sidewalk.

Simmons said he caught Bush breaking into his car earlier in 2019 and they had a fight over it. Despite his earlier words on Dec. 26, he said he pulled up alongside Bush to squash everything when Bush shot him. He later picked Bush out of a photo lineup.

For Bush’s part, he said he remembers stopping in at J’s to buy a soda, but didn’t remember having a problem with anyone.

Bush was arrested March 2, 2020, on a second degree attempted murder. He was released after posting $25,000 bond on March 3.

