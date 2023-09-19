A Miami man celebrated permitless carry law with his gun, cops say. An officer shot him

A Miami man fired his rifle in the air again and again to celebrate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of Florida’s permitless carry law, authorities say.

Police responding to the July shooting then shot him “several times,” putting the man in the hospital, where he was arrested months later.

Christian Labaut, 37, is now behind bars at the Metro West Detention Center after his Friday arrest at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was charged with 48 counts of discharging a weapon in public and a slew of other charges, including resisting an officer with violence.

According to an arrest report, Miami police responded on July 7 to an Upper East Side apartment complex near the 7800 block of Northeast 10th Avenue, where they found a man in body armor wielding a gun and firing into the air. Witnesses told officers that the man, who police later identified as Labaut, announced he was celebrating the new law while spraying a hail of bullets.

The permitless carry law, which took effect on July 1, allows people to carry concealed guns in public without training and removes additional background checks. It was signed into law by DeSantis in April.

Police say an officer asked Labaut to stop shooting his rifle and show his hands. The officer, according to the arrest report, kept giving commands, but Labaut ran off into the apartment’s hallways.

The officer, whose name is redacted in the report, then shot Labaut “several times,” according to police. Labaut was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was being treated until his arrest.