Miami man confesses to killing his ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Eve over $5,000, police say

A man is behind bars after he confessed to shooting his ex-girlfriend to death on New Year’s Eve over two unpaid loans totaling $5,000, according to Miami police.

Julio Ceaser Morales, who police say has a history of domestic violence and had already threatened to kill his ex if she started dating anyone else, is facing a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade County jail records show. The 27-year-old Little Havana resident remained locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Wednesday night.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers rushed to the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street in response to a call about a woman bleeding on the ground, according to Morales’ arrest report. First responders found the woman there suffering from several gunshot wounds before taking her to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

But minutes after the shooting, detectives say, Morales called 911 to turn himself in, WPLG Local 10 News first reported.

The report revealed that Morales, who had been in a three-year-relationship with the victim until four months ago, told police he had loaned $4,000 to his ex and another $1,000 to a friend of hers, and that they had refused to pay him back.

After making several attempts to get the money owed, Morales told police, he was attacked by his ex’s new boyfriend and the guy’s friends — prompting him to buy a firearm off the street.

On New Year’s Eve, Morales paid a visit to his ex to get his money back, and an argument ensued, he told detectives. After his ex said she wouldn’t give him the money, Morales said he pulled out his gun and shot her about three times before running away.

Following Morales’ 911 call, he was arrested Sunday morning at police headquarters in downtown Miami.