A Miami man was killed during a triple shooting in Little Havana, police say

A triple shooting Monday night in Little Havana ended with one person dead and two people hospitalized, Miami police say.

The person killed, Boris Lone, was 29 years old.

Lone was one of three people police say officers found after following a Shot Spotter alert to Southwest 14th Avenue and Sixth Street around 10 p.m.

All three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The surviving two are in stable condition, police say.

What preceded the shooting or the identity of the shooter remains under investigation.