Police officer — a Miami husband and father — killed after cruiser crashed on I-75

Miami resident Horacio Sebastián Dominguez — father, husband, military veteran, Miccosukee police officer — died in a single car crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, the tribe and police department announced.

Dominguez was 43 years old. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter, the department said.

“At this time the Tribe is providing support and assistance to the fallen officer’s family,” the department said.

The department said Dominguez served with the Marines and had retired recently after serving as an Army National Guard staff sergeant.

Florida Highway Patrol said a tire blowout caused Dominguez’s marked police cruiser to flip several times as he headed west on I-75 around 1:26 a.m. Dominguez wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the car and landed in the median.

The crash happened around 1:26 a.m. at mile marker 51 and closed part of I-75 until around 7:45 Sunday morning.

