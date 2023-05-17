Miami man sentenced to federal prison in stolen mail case that started in Prattville

A Miami man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail, in a case that started in Prattville with a traffic stop.

Alberto Carlos Varona, 30, was recently sentenced in federal court, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, the Prattville Police Department in February 2021 was given information about attempts to cash stolen checks at various banks. On Feb. 26, 2021, officers stopped a vehicle they believed was related to the scheme.

Officers identified Varona as the driver and, upon searching the vehicle, found 37 stolen checks. A federal grand jury indicted Varona on four counts of possession of stolen mail. Varona pleaded guilty to these charges on Sept. 29, 2021. During the sentencing hearing, the court considered the significant amount of potential loss from all 37 of the stolen checks when determining Varona’s sentence.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Miami man sentenced in stolen mail case that started in Prattville