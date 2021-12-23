A Miami man smacked a 3-year-old to the ground in a store. Cops are looking for him

A 3-year-old boy waiting in a Walgreens pharmacy line with his mother got knocked to the floor by a random smack to the head by a grown man earlier this month, Miami police said.

The security camera watching the pharmacy area at 1695 NW 20th St. caught the Dec. 13 attack, after which the man committing the assault walked away. Police say he’s 27-year-old Marvin Green and they’re looking for him.

Marvin Green

Green’s 5-foot-7, about 160 pounds and hangs out in the Allapattah area. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can contact Miami police’s assaults unit at 305-603-6940 or Assaults@miami-police.org. If you want to remain anonymous, there’s the option of Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or the website.

Police say Miami Fire Rescue treated the boy at the store.

Man sexually assaults, tackles woman in Coral Gables, cops say. Suspect has been put in cuffs

Psychiatrist jailed on allegation he raped patient during ‘exam’ at Aventura Hospital