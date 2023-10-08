Miami Marathon sells out in record time. What you need to know to get on waiting list

As predicted, the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon has sold out in record time.

Set for Sunday, January 28, 2024, event registration closed in mid-September with 18,000 runners — five weeks earlier than the 2023 sellout.

Life Time Miami Marathon co-founder and Chief Running Officer pretty much nailed it in early August, telling the Miami Herald the event was “already over 60-percent full and ahead of last year’’ and that registration would be full by late September.

“We are overwhelmed by the excitement that runner around the world have to run Miami,’’ Ruiz said.

A waiting list will be activated on Tuesday for those who hope to compete. Spots will be made available only if current registrants drop out before the event.

Ruiz said waiting list notifications will begin Nov. 7.

The Marathon’s ancillary events include the Life Time Tropical 5K on Saturday, Jan. 27 and the Miami Famous Expo at the Miami Beach Convention Center Jan. 26-27.

For more information, visit themiamimarathon.com.