Miami Marlins to hire trailblazer Rachel Balkovec as director of player development

The Miami Marlins are in agreement with Rachel Balkovec to be the organization’s director of player development, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Tuesday. A formal announcement is expected later this week.

Balkovec, 36, has spent the past two seasons as the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single A affiliate for the New York Yankees. She was the first woman to work as a full-time manager for an MLB-affiliated team. Balkovec also previously served as the hitting coach for the Yankees’ Florida Complex League team and as a minor-league strength and conditioning coach — the first woman to hold both of those titles in a full-time capacity.

Balkovec’s hire, once official, will be the latest front-office move under new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. Bendix has already hired Gabe Kapler as an assistant general manager and Vinesh Kanthan as a director of baseball operations.

The hiring also fills a position the Marlins allowed to remain vacant last season. Miami fired their previous director of player development Geoff DeGroot in September 2022 but didn’t fill his position in 2023. Director of minor league operations Hector Crespo took on the majority of the workload last season.

MLB.com first reported the news of Balkovec’s hiring.

This story may be updated.