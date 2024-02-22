Miami Marlins improve shortstop position by signing Tim Anderson to one-year deal

The Miami Marlins finally made their splash signing.

The Marlins are signing shortstop Tim Anderson to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Thursday. The deal is pending a physical.

Anderson’s deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is for $5 million. The Marlins formally sent Anderson the offer last week.

Once the deal is official, the Marlins will need to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Anderson.

Shortstop was arguably the main area the Marlins needed to improve this offseason. They entered spring training with utility player Jon Berti as the front-runner to handle the position, with Vidal Brujan, Xavier Edwards, prospect Jacob Amaya and non-roster invitee Tristan Gray the other candidates to get playing time.

The Marlins hope to have answered any questions at the position by acquiring Anderson and hoping he can have a bounce-back season.

Anderson, 30, is a two-time All-Star, won the American League batting title in 2019 and was a Silver Slugger in 2020. But he had a down season in 2023, hitting just .245 (his worst in a season since 2018), with a career-low .582 on-base-plus-slugging mark and just one home run and 25 RBI in 123 games played.

Anderson is the first MLB signing the Marlins made this offseason. Their other acquisitions have come through trades — namely Nick Gordon from the Minnesota Twins, Brujan and Calvin Faucher from the Rays and Christian Bethancourt from the Guardians — and minor-league signings (with first baseman Trey Mancini headlining that group).

