Miami Marlins name ‘hometown kid’ Jesus Luzardo Opening Day starting pitcher

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker on Tuesday announced that left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo will start on Opening Day.

Miami begins the season March 28 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Schumaker and the coaching staff informed Luzardo of the news on Monday.

“He is deserving of it,” Schumaker said, “and hopefully this is the first of many for him. He’s turned himself into the ace of our staff, a guy that has become one of the leaders in that clubhouse and on the staff. Nobody deserves it more than him, so he was pumped about it. We had Sandy [Alcantara] in the room with him, which is a cool moment -- Sandy kind of delivering the news to him. It’s just a really cool moment for a manager to see the expression that on his face when the news broke.”

The Marlins knew Luzardo, who grew up a Marlins fan while living in Broward County and going to high school at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, was going to be critical to the team this season with Alcantara sidelined while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

He showed in 2023 that he can be a top-of-the-rotation guy for his hometown team.

Luzardo assumed the ace role over the final month of the season and for the playoffs after Alcantara’s injury in early September. Luzardo made all 32 of his scheduled starts and pitched to a 3.58 ERA while setting career-highs in innings pitched (178 2/3) and strikeouts (208).

“There’s a different feeling when you have your when your ace is on the mound that day coming to the ballpark, and people started feeling that with Zeus last year,” Schumaker said. “I started feeling it with Zeus as well. Everybody knew when it was Sandy’s day, and I think everybody started to know when it was Zeus his day, especially the second half moving forward. So yeah, I’m excited for him. Obviously he’s a hometown kid. It’s gonna be a lot of emotions, but I think if anybody is ready for it, it’s him.”

